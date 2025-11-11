Veedol Corporation Q2 PAT climbs 18% YoY to Rs 41 cr

Veedol Corporation's consolidated net profit jumped 18.32% to Rs 40.94 crore in Q2 FY26 as against Rs 34.60 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations rose 6.93% year on year to Rs 509.23 crore in Q2 FY26.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 55.25 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 19.90%, compared with Rs 46.8 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

The companys total expenses rose 5.77% YoY to Rs 464.93 crore in Q2 FY26. The cost of materials consumed was at Rs 236.39 crore (down 0.56%) and employee benefits expense stood at Rs 40.20 crore (up 15.91% YoY) during the period under review.

On a half year basis, the companys net profit jumped 26.35% to Rs 90.61 crore on 7.09% rise in revenue from opertaions to Rs 1022.85 in H1 FY26 over H1 FY25. Veedol Corporation has declared a first interim dividend of 1100% (Rs 22 per ordinary share of face value Rs 2 each) for the financial year 2025-26. The record date for the purpose of this dividend distribution has been fixed as Friday, 14th November 2025. The dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration, i.e., on or before Monday, 8th December 2025. Veedol Corporation engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of lubricants.