Venus Remedies Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 12:53 PM IST
Zuari Industries Ltd, Vipul Ltd, Orient Ceratech Ltd and Urban Company Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 11 November 2025.

Venus Remedies Ltd spiked 14.69% to Rs 538 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 27045 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1651 shares in the past one month.

Zuari Industries Ltd soared 12.02% to Rs 343. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66349 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13731 shares in the past one month.

Vipul Ltd surged 9.89% to Rs 9.33. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30899 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 64353 shares in the past one month.

Orient Ceratech Ltd added 9.71% to Rs 39.09. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 54188 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5194 shares in the past one month.

Urban Company Ltd jumped 8.11% to Rs 143.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 11.44 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.48 lakh shares in the past one month.

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 12:15 PM IST

