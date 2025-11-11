HEG surges after Q2 PAT climbs 74% YoY to Rs 143 cr

HEG rallied 7.70% to Rs 558.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 74.2% to Rs 143.33 crore on 23.2% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 699.22 crore in Q2 Sept 2025 over Q2 Sept 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 70.7% YoY to Rs 175.53 crore in Q2 FY26.

Total expenses rose 21.82% to Rs 643.54 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 528.27 crore in Q2 FY25. During the quarter, cost material consumed stood at Rs (down 6.77% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 28.90 crore (up 26.64% YoY), power & fuel expenses stood at Rs 92.58 crore (up 3.04% YoY) while finance cost stood at Rs 8.92 crore (down 4.5% YoY).

Meanwhile, the companys board approved a proposal to enter into a debenture subscription agreement with its wholly owned subsidiary, TACC, for subscribing to unlisted and unsecured optionally convertible debentures (OCDs) aggregating up to Rs 633 crore to be issued by TACC. Further, the board also noted that Bhilwara Technology, a subsidiary of the company, has approved the sale of its 26% shareholding in Texnere India, as per a valuation report by a SEBI-registered Category-I Merchant Banker. HEG is India's leading graphite electrode manufacturer. It has one of the largest integrated graphite electrode plants in the world, processing sophisticated UHP (ultra high power) electrodes.