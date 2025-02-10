Veefin Solutions to acquire 49% stake in digital marketing firm White Rivers Media

Veefin Solutions said that the company, through its subsidiary Infini Systems, would acquire up to 49%, consisting of 4,900 equity shares, in White Rivers Media Solutions for a consideration of Rs 166.6 crore.

White Rivers Media Solutions is primarily involved in the business of digital marketing and advertising solutions. It had recorded a turnover of Rs 113.85 crore as on 31 March 2025.

Offering the rationale for the said acquisition, the company stated that it will help the company to increase revenue and efficiency by consolidating client relationships.

Raja Debnath, chairperson, co-founder and CEO, Veefin Group, said: "At Veefin Group, we have built a strong ecosystem that empowers businesses with cutting-edge financial technology and digital transformation solutions.

Through this strategic investment, we are enhancing our ecosystem with deep MarTech expertise, creative digital marketing solutions, and a proven track record of success.

This partnership enables us to offer clients a more integrated approachcombining technology with AI-led, data-driven marketing to drive engagement and business growth.

Also Read

Together, we are unlocking new possibilities for businesses to scale faster and compete smarter in a digital-first world."

Veefin Group addresses every aspect of optimising working capital, by offering solutions across end-to end digital supply chain finance, digital identity verification and automated financial statement analysis, debt securitization, cash management, trade finance, automated accounts receivable (AR) & accounts payable (AP) and software consulting and services by deploying innovative, agile & scalable technology.

The scrip slipped 3.75% to currently trade at Rs 505 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News