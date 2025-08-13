Veerhealth Care standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 117.96% to Rs 4.49 crore

Net profit of Veerhealth Care rose 100.00% to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 117.96% to Rs 4.49 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.4.492.06-0.67-0.970.520.340.240.150.240.12

