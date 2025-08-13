Cenlub Industries standalone net profit declines 38.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.77% to Rs 13.98 crore

Net profit of Cenlub Industries declined 38.21% to Rs 1.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 26.77% to Rs 13.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 19.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.13.9819.0912.3716.402.233.462.033.291.522.46

