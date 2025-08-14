Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vegetable Oil import declines 9% on year in last nine months

Vegetable Oil import declines 9% on year in last nine months

Last Updated : Aug 14 2025 | 12:31 PM IST
The Solvent Extractors Association of India has released the import data for vegetable oils (edible & non-edible) for July 2025. Imports during the month totalled 1,579,041 tons compared to 1,895,076 tons in June 2024 i.e. down by 17%. This includes 1,548,041 tons of edible oils and 31,000 tons of non-edible oils. In first nine months of the oil year 2024-25 (November 2024-July 2025), total vegetable oil imports reached 11,013,634 tons, down by 9% from 12,124,182 tons in the same period last year.

First Published: Aug 14 2025 | 12:14 PM IST

