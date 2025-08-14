Prakash Pipes standalone net profit declines 59.41% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 203.42 crore

Net profit of Prakash Pipes declined 59.41% to Rs 10.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 203.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 204.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.203.42204.828.0116.0617.3136.2213.8633.7810.3125.40

Powered by Capital Market - Live News