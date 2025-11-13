Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 676.47% to Rs 1.32 crore

Net profit of Venmax Drugs & Pharmaceuticals reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 676.47% to Rs 1.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.320.173.03-176.470.04-0.300.04-0.300.02-0.30

