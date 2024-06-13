Venus Remedies soars after bagging Ceftriaxone supply contract from UNICEF

Venus Remedies jumped 5.34% to Rs 374.10 after the company announced that it has secured a contract for supplying its antibiotic product Ceftriaxone from UNICEF in the Beta Lactam tender.

The company had earlier received GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices) approval from UNICEF.

"Our Ceftriaxone 1gm product has met and surpassed stringent quality criteria, demonstrating our dedication to producing top-tier pharmaceutical solutions. This award not only highlights our product's superior quality but also reinforces our role as a trusted partner in global health initiatives, Venus Remedies said in a statement.

Venus Remedies is a global pharmaceutical company with a strong focus on fixed dosage injectables. It has a wide range of products and is present in many countries around the world. The company is also committed to research and innovation.

The companys consolidated net profit declined 4.97% to Rs 10.51 crore in Q4 FY24 from Rs 11.06 crore posted in Q4 FY23. Revenue for Q4 FY24 stood at Rs 195.16 crore in Q4 FY24, up 25.39% YoY.

