The board of directors of Veranda Race Learning Solutions (Veranda Race), a material subsidiary of Veranda Learning Solutions, has approved the allotment of 1000 senior, secured, redeemable, unlisted, and non-convertible debentures of a nominal value of Rs 1,00,000 each, aggregating to Rs 10 crore (NCDs), to the investors identified by the board of directors of Veranda Race at its meeting held on 10 July 2024.

