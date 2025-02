Veritas (India) consolidated net profit declines 68.76% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 24.06% to Rs 1642.46 crore

Net profit of Veritas (India) declined 68.76% to Rs 29.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 95.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 24.06% to Rs 1642.46 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1323.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1642.461323.903.064.1640.24105.2730.2996.3129.9395.80

