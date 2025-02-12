Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Veronica Production reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Veronica Production reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.23 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 9:22 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales reported at Rs 5.58 crore

Net profit of Veronica Production reported to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales reported to Rs 5.58 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales5.580 0 OPM %4.840 -PBDT0.230 0 PBT0.230 0 NP0.230 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Deccan Bearings reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Caprihans India reports standalone net loss of Rs 18.51 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Gensol Engineering consolidated net profit rises 32.52% in the December 2024 quarter

Sagardeep Alloys consolidated net profit rises 93.33% in the December 2024 quarter

KJMC Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 86.96% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 7:44 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story