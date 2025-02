Super Tannery consolidated net profit rises 83.87% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.54% to Rs 70.03 crore

Net profit of Super Tannery rose 83.87% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.54% to Rs 70.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 54.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.70.0354.487.536.634.152.922.371.331.710.93

