Viceroy Hotels standalone net profit declines 92.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.67% to Rs 30.80 crore

Net profit of Viceroy Hotels declined 92.66% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.67% to Rs 30.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.30.8032.3125.1924.547.728.104.295.164.3859.66

