Viceroy Hotels standalone net profit declines 92.66% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 9:59 AM IST
Sales decline 4.67% to Rs 30.80 crore

Net profit of Viceroy Hotels declined 92.66% to Rs 4.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 59.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.67% to Rs 30.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 32.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales30.8032.31 -5 OPM %25.1924.54 -PBDT7.728.10 -5 PBT4.295.16 -17 NP4.3859.66 -93

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 7:42 AM IST

