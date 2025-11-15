Nitin Castings standalone net profit declines 64.76% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.88% to Rs 36.45 crore

Net profit of Nitin Castings declined 64.76% to Rs 1.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.88% to Rs 36.45 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.36.4538.326.5010.442.615.812.035.291.484.20

