Vidli Restaurants consolidated net profit declines 74.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 23.48% to Rs 8.52 crore

Net profit of Vidli Restaurants declined 74.14% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 23.48% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.8.526.9018.1915.651.171.140.230.840.150.58

