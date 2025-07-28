Vijaya Diagnostic rallies after Q1 PAT climbs 22% YoY to Rs 38 cr

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre jumped 6.84% to Rs 1,143.50 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 22.3% to Rs 38.33 crore on 20.38% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 188.05 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 24.58% YoY to Rs 52.20 crore in Q1 FY26.

EBITDA stood at Rs 73.53 crore in Q1 FY26, registering the growth of 20.07% compared with Rs 73.53 crore in Q1 FY25. EBITDA margin contracted 10 bps to 39.1% in Q1 FY26 as against 39.2% in Q1 FY25.

During the quarter, average realization per test stood at Rs 477, up 3.1% compared with Rs 462. Average realization per footfall rose 5.3% YoY to Rs 1,707 in Q1 FY26.

Suprita Reddy, MD & CEO said, Vijaya reported another strong financial quarter, achieving a YOY growth of 20.4%, with our Hyderabad markets contribution returning to double-digit growth this quarter. The strong performance was largely driven by volume and change in the test mix. I'm happy to state that all the new hubs in Pune, Bengaluru, and West Bengal are up and running, with steady footfall. We remain optimistic about achieving break-even across all centres within the 12 months with 1 hub centre in Bengaluru on track to reach break-even earlier than the estimated timeline. Im also pleased to share that our Nizamabad hub centre has achieved break-even within 2 quarters of its full-fledged operations.