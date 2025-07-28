Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 4.07%

Quick Wrap: Nifty Realty Index declines 4.07%

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 5:31 PM IST
Nifty Realty index ended down 4.07% at 911.9 today. The index is down 8.00% over last one month. Among the constituents, Lodha Developers Ltd slipped 5.96%, Godrej Properties Ltd shed 5.28% and DLF Ltd fell 4.73%. The Nifty Realty index is down 15.00% over last one year compared to the 0.62% decline in benchmark Nifty 50 index. In other indices, Nifty Media index is down 2.70% and Nifty Private Bank index has dropped 1.65% on the day. In broad markets, the Nifty 50 has dropped 0.63% to close at 24680.9 while the SENSEX is down 0.70% to close at 80891.02 today.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

