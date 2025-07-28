IDFC First Bank allots 4.11 lakh equity shares under ESOS

IDFC First Bank has allotted 4,11,445 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/-each fully paid-up to the eligible employees, upon exercise of stock options vested with them under the 'IDFC FIRST Bank - ESOS'.

Post allotment, the issued and paid-up equity share capital of the Bank stands increased from Rs 73,34,98,98,860/- comprising of 7,33,49,89,886 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up to Rs 73,35,40,13,310/- comprising of 7,33,54,01,331 equity shares of Rs 10/- each fully paid-up.

