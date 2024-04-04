Vijender Singh joins BJP ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Vijender Singh, India's esteemed Olympic boxing medallist, has made a pivotal move by leaving the Congress party and officially joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday (3rd April). The induction ceremony, conducted at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, was overseen by the party's General Secretary, Vinod Tawde.

Upon joining the BJP, Singh articulated his decision as a strategic step taken in the best interests of the nation and with a deep-rooted commitment to serving the people. This decision comes at a crucial juncture just ahead of the highly anticipated Lok Sabha elections.

Singh, who contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the South Delhi constituency under the Congress banner, faced an unsuccessful bid.

Hailing from the Jat community, known for its political sway in regions across Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan, Singh's political affiliation with the BJP marks a strategic move that could reverberate in upcoming electoral battles.

