Vikas Ecotech standalone net profit declines 68.18% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vikas Ecotech declined 68.18% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 31.81% to Rs 45.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 67.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

