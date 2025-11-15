Kumbhat Financial Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1006.67% to Rs 1.66 crore

Net profit of Kumbhat Financial Services remain constant at Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 1006.67% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.660.1532.53100.000.080.120.080.120.080.08

