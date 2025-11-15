Visagar Financial Services standalone net profit declines 94.30% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 97.81% to Rs 1.66 crore

Net profit of Visagar Financial Services declined 94.30% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 97.81% to Rs 1.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 75.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.6675.9414.465.110.243.880.223.860.223.86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News