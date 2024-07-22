Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Vikas Lifecare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Vikas Lifecare reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.82 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales decline 6.88% to Rs 92.09 crore

Net loss of Vikas Lifecare reported to Rs 2.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net profit of Rs 12.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.88% to Rs 92.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 98.89 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales92.0998.89 -7 OPM %-0.262.69 -PBDT1.3413.79 -90 PBT0.0312.91 -100 NP-2.8212.05 PL

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

