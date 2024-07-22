Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Gravita India consolidated net profit rises 29.28% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jul 22 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 29.07% to Rs 907.86 crore

Net profit of Gravita India rose 29.28% to Rs 67.33 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 52.08 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.07% to Rs 907.86 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 703.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales907.86703.39 29 OPM %9.668.31 -PBDT81.5869.08 18 PBT75.0661.16 23 NP67.3352.08 29

First Published: Jul 22 2024 | 7:41 AM IST

