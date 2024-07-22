Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 29.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.97% to Rs 977.59 croreNet profit of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 29.19% to Rs 291.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 225.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.97% to Rs 977.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 693.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales977.59693.48 41 OPM %72.2271.96 -PBDT404.16282.84 43 PBT389.65267.35 46 NP291.64225.74 29
