Poonawalla Fincorp consolidated net profit rises 29.19% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 40.97% to Rs 977.59 crore

Net profit of Poonawalla Fincorp rose 29.19% to Rs 291.64 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 225.74 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 40.97% to Rs 977.59 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 693.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.977.59693.4872.2271.96404.16282.84389.65267.35291.64225.74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp