Vikram Solar rises after bagging solar module supply contract from AB Energia

Vikram Solar added 1.44% to Rs 362.45 after the company announced a major order win of 200 MW high-efficiency solar modules from AB Energia, a specialist in end-to-end EPC solutions for commercial and industrial (C&I) solar projects.

The modules, rated at 590 Wp and above will be deployed across Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, and Gujarat.

As part of this order, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced modules. The deliveries are scheduled to begin in September 2025 and will continue through early 2026.

Gyanesh Chaudhary, chairman & managing director, Vikram Solar, said: We are proud to continue our collaboration with partners that share our vision for accelerating Indias renewable energy transition. This order not only reflects the continued trust from AB Energia in our technology and execution but also reinforces Vikram Solars position as a dependable and future-ready solar solutions provider. We remain committed to delivering high-performance products and building long-term partnerships that drive sustainable progress.