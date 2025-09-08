Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vikram Solar wins order for 336 MW high-efficiency solar modules

Vikram Solar wins order for 336 MW high-efficiency solar modules

Sep 08 2025
From L&T Construction

Vikram Solar has announced a major order win of 336 MW high-efficiency solar modules from L&T Construction. These modules will be deployed in Khavda, Gujarat, a region where the company has already made significant contributions.

As part of this order, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced Hypersol G12R modules, based on N-type technology. This latest module from Vikram Solar showcases improved bifaciality (upto 80%), better high-temperature performance and minimal year-on-year degradation (.4%). The usage of G12R Modules will enhance the Balance-of-System (BOS) efficiency and help drive down the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), making it more cost-effective and accessible.

With ambitious targets and large-scale projects like the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, Gujarat is at the forefront of Indias renewable energy transformation and is setting global benchmarks in solar capacity deployment. It also highlights Vikram Solars commitment to advancing Indias clean energy transition through technological innovation, scalable capacity, and consistent execution.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 08 2025

