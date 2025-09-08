Vikram Solar wins order for 336 MW high-efficiency solar modules

From L&T Construction

Vikram Solar has announced a major order win of 336 MW high-efficiency solar modules from L&T Construction. These modules will be deployed in Khavda, Gujarat, a region where the company has already made significant contributions.

As part of this order, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced Hypersol G12R modules, based on N-type technology. This latest module from Vikram Solar showcases improved bifaciality (upto 80%), better high-temperature performance and minimal year-on-year degradation (.4%). The usage of G12R Modules will enhance the Balance-of-System (BOS) efficiency and help drive down the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), making it more cost-effective and accessible.