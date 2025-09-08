Vikram Solar wins order for 336 MW high-efficiency solar modules

From L&T Construction
Vikram Solar has announced a major order win of 336 MW high-efficiency solar modules from L&T Construction. These modules will be deployed in Khavda, Gujarat, a region where the company has already made significant contributions.
As part of this order, Vikram Solar will supply its advanced Hypersol G12R modules, based on N-type technology. This latest module from Vikram Solar showcases improved bifaciality (upto 80%), better high-temperature performance and minimal year-on-year degradation (.4%). The usage of G12R Modules will enhance the Balance-of-System (BOS) efficiency and help drive down the Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE), making it more cost-effective and accessible.
With ambitious targets and large-scale projects like the Khavda Renewable Energy Park, Gujarat is at the forefront of Indias renewable energy transformation and is setting global benchmarks in solar capacity deployment. It also highlights Vikram Solars commitment to advancing Indias clean energy transition through technological innovation, scalable capacity, and consistent execution.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app