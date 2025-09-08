Home / Markets / Capital Market News / HFCL secures export orders worth Rs 358 crore

HFCL secures export orders worth Rs 358 crore

Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 8:31 AM IST
HFCL announced that it has secured export orders worth Rs 358.38 crore from an overseas customer for the supply of optical fiber cables through its wholly owned overseas subsidiary.

The total value of the contract is USD 40.65 million (approximately Rs 358.38 crore) and it is scheduled to be executed in April 2026.

HFCL is a diversified telecom infrastructure enabler with businesses spanning telecom infrastructure development, system integration, and the manufacture and supply of high-end telecom equipment, optical fiber, and optical fiber cables (OFC).

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 32.24 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net profit of Rs 111.30 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined 24.8% year-on-year to Rs 871.02 crore in Q1 FY26.

The counter shed 0.29% to settle at Rs 69.84 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 08 2025 | 8:16 AM IST

