Stock Alert: Adani Power, Lupin, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Imagicaaworld Entertainment, Kaynes Technology India

RBL Bank shares are banned from F&O trading on 8 September 2025.

Result Today:

R M Drip Sprinklers Systems, Cedaar Textile and Housing Development and Infrastructure set to announce quarterly results today.

Stocks to Watch:

Adani Power has signed an agreement with Bhutans Druk Green Power Corporation, to jointly develop a 570 megawatt (MW) hydroelectric project at Wangchhu in Bhutan.

Lupin said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has conducted a pre-approval inspection (PAI) at its manufacturing facility located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra.

Dr Reddys Laboratories said that the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has completed a good manufacturing practices (GMP) inspection at its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility in Mirfield, West Yorkshire, United Kingdom.

Imagicaaworld Entertainment announced the acquisition of a 6.65 megawatt (MW) solar power plant located in Mandrup, Solapur, Maharashtra, from Giriraj Enterprises for a cash consideration of Rs 16 crore. Kaynes Technology India announced that it has integrated the core team from Mustard Smartglasses as part of its strategic initiative to strengthen its presence in the augmented reality (AR) & artificial intelligence (AI) wearables segment. Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has signed a 10-year exclusive Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Singapore-based Horizon Fuel Cell Technologies to jointly develop hydrogen fuel cell-based rolling stock for the Indian market. NTPC Green Energy has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the V. O. Chidambaranar Port Authority to establish a green hydrogen fuelling station at the port located in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu.