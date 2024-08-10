Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 21.27% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.60% to Rs 524.71 croreNet profit of Vinati Organics rose 21.27% to Rs 84.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 69.40 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 19.60% to Rs 524.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 438.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales524.71438.73 20 OPM %23.7622.88 -PBDT133.48109.23 22 PBT112.1292.50 21 NP84.1669.40 21
