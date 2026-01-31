Vinati Organics consolidated net profit rises 7.61% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.74% to Rs 530.78 croreNet profit of Vinati Organics rose 7.61% to Rs 100.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 93.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 1.74% to Rs 530.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 521.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales530.78521.68 2 OPM %29.5027.29 -PBDT165.41148.94 11 PBT136.14126.62 8 NP100.8393.70 8
