Pro CLB Global reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 3:05 PM IST
Sales reported at Rs 0.32 crore

Net profit of Pro CLB Global reported to Rs 0.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 0.32 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.320 0 OPM %71.880 -PBDT0.24-0.02 LP PBT0.24-0.02 LP NP0.24-0.06 LP

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

