Vinati Organics has subscribed to the additional 4,98,95,000 fully paid-up equity shares of the face value of Rs 10/- each at par, amounting to Rs 49.89 crroe by way of subscription towards the rights issue of Veeral Organics, a wholly owned subsidiary, the shares rank pari-passu to existing equity shares of the Company.

