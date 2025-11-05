Motherson Sumi Wiring clocks 9% YoY growth in Q2 PAT

Motherson Sumi Wiring India has reported 9% increase in net profit to Rs 165 crore on a 19% rise in revenue to Rs 2,762 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q2 FY25.

The growth in revenue was driven by an increase in premiumization, volume growth and presence on new model launches.

EBITDA improved by 12% to Rs 280 crore in Q2 FY26 from Rs 250 crore posted in Q2 FY25.

The company stated that one of the three greenfield projects has successfully started production as per schedule, ramp-up to continue in the upcoming quarters, driving future growth.

Vivek Chaand Sehgal, chairman, Motherson Sumi Wiring India, said: "Our ability to consistently outperform the industry is a testament to the trust our customers place in us and the dedication of our teams.