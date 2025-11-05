Enviro Infra Q2 PAT spurts 37% YoY to Rs 49 cr

Enviro Infra Engineers' consolidated net profit jumped 36.90% to Rs 48.71 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 35.58 crore in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations rose 6.72% YoY to Rs 227.34 crore in Q2 FY26.
Profit before tax (PBT) increased 26.79% to Rs 63.07 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 49.74 crore posted in corresponding quarter last fiscal.
EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs 6.49 crore in Q2 FY26, reflecting a 16.72% increase, compared to Rs 5.56 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin was 28.6% in Q2 FY26, compared to 26.1% in Q2 FY25.
As on 30 September 2025, the companys net worth stood at Rs 1,138.4 crore, while total debt was Rs 294.6 crore, resulting in a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Sanjay Jain, Chairman, Enviro Infra Engineers, said, I am pleased to share that our Company has delivered a strong quarter, with a 6.7% YoY revenue growth in Q2 FY26, a 16.8% in EBITDA and a 36.1% rise in PAT, reflecting our operational efficiency and execution capabilities.
During the year, our strong execution pipeline is supported by an order book of Rs 18,005 million and an O&M portfolio of Rs 9,328 million. As a trusted partner in Indias urban transformation, we take pride in delivering critical water and wastewater infrastructure under key government initiatives. Our focus on innovation and timely execution underscores our dedication to building a cleaner, more sustainable future.
Enviro Infra Engineers is an infrastructure company specializing in the design, construction, operation, and maintenance of water and wastewater treatment plants and water supply scheme projects for Government authorities across India.
Shares of Enviro Infra Engineers shed 0.14% to settle at Rs 241.50 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
