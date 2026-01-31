Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 23.03% to Rs 4.68 croreNet profit of Vinayak Polycon International declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.03% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.686.08 -23 OPM %4.065.43 -PBDT0.140.26 -46 PBT00.09 -100 NP0.010.06 -83
