Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit declines 83.33% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 31 2026 | 1:17 PM IST
Sales decline 23.03% to Rs 4.68 crore

Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International declined 83.33% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 23.03% to Rs 4.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 6.08 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.686.08 -23 OPM %4.065.43 -PBDT0.140.26 -46 PBT00.09 -100 NP0.010.06 -83

First Published: Jan 31 2026 | 1:17 PM IST

