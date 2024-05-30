Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 11.22% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International rose 600.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.33% to Rs 21.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.546.24 -11 21.5121.80 -1 OPM %9.035.29 -7.305.32 - PBDT0.420.23 83 1.160.85 36 PBT0.210.02 950 0.370.19 95 NP0.140.02 600 0.290.12 142

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 40.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Polycon International reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Vinayak Vanijya reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Spice Islands Apparels standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the December 2023 quarter

TATA Projects New Parliament Building Wins ENR's Global Best Projects Awards 2023

Wardwizard Healthcare reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Hazoor Multi Projects standalone net profit declines 39.14% in the March 2024 quarter

Sindu Valley Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mansi Finance (Chennai) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mansoon Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story