Vinayak Polycon International standalone net profit rises 600.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 11.22% to Rs 5.54 crore

Net profit of Vinayak Polycon International rose 600.00% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 11.22% to Rs 5.54 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 141.67% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 1.33% to Rs 21.51 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 21.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

5.546.2421.5121.809.035.297.305.320.420.231.160.850.210.020.370.190.140.020.290.12

