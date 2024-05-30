Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mansi Finance (Chennai) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mansi Finance (Chennai) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

May 30 2024
Sales rise 52.11% to Rs 2.16 crore

Net profit of Mansi Finance (Chennai) reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 52.11% to Rs 2.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 3.50% to Rs 2.07 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.10% to Rs 7.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2.161.42 52 7.676.55 17 OPM %48.1559.86 -72.7578.32 - PBDT0.430.21 105 2.842.78 2 PBT0.430.19 126 2.762.68 3 NP0.05-0.08 LP 2.072.00 4

May 30 2024

