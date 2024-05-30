Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sindu Valley Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sindu Valley Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 1:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Sindu Valley Technologies reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sindu Valley Technologies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Genomic Valley Biotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Silicon Valley Infotech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Valley Magnesite Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Teesta Valley Tea Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.64 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Mansi Finance (Chennai) reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Mansoon Trading Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.19 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Quicktouch Technologies consolidated net profit rises 139.58% in the March 2024 quarter

Gian Lifecare reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.13 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Raideep Industries consolidated net profit declines 96.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 30 2024 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story