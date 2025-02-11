Fratelli Vineyards reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 99.46% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net loss of Fratelli Vineyards reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 99.46% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.0.2545.92-132.001.96-0.610.11-0.620.08-0.530

