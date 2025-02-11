Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fratelli Vineyards reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Fratelli Vineyards reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 99.46% to Rs 0.25 crore

Net loss of Fratelli Vineyards reported to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended December 2024. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 99.46% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 45.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales0.2545.92 -99 OPM %-132.001.96 -PBDT-0.610.11 PL PBT-0.620.08 PL NP-0.530 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Moneyboxx Finance standalone net profit declines 90.05% in the December 2024 quarter

Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 79.71 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Aar Shyam (India) Investment Company reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Sanmit Infra standalone net profit declines 85.59% in the December 2024 quarter

Vaarad Ventures reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 8:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story