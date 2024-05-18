Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 6.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Vindhya Telelinks consolidated net profit rises 6.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.18% to Rs 1289.98 crore

Net profit of Vindhya Telelinks rose 6.95% to Rs 108.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.18% to Rs 1289.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1374.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 52.55% to Rs 282.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 185.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 40.91% to Rs 4086.53 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2900.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1289.981374.93 -6 4086.532900.11 41 OPM %6.849.29 -7.219.67 - PBDT151.16141.65 7 400.89264.28 52 PBT144.98136.90 6 376.72246.56 53 NP108.35101.31 7 282.69185.31 53

