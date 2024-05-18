Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 54.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Fortis Malar Hospitals reports consolidated net profit of Rs 54.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Sales decline 73.28% to Rs 5.52 crore

Net profit of Fortis Malar Hospitals reported to Rs 54.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 6.99 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 73.28% to Rs 5.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 45.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 15.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 31.34% to Rs 59.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 85.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales5.5220.66 -73 59.0185.95 -31 OPM %8.883.53 --2.055.32 - PBDT1.851.28 45 1.445.14 -72 PBT0.79-2.17 LP -7.92-7.01 -13 NP54.05-6.99 LP 45.32-15.48 LP

