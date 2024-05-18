Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NHPC consolidated net profit declines 16.28% in the March 2024 quarter

NHPC consolidated net profit declines 16.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.93% to Rs 1888.14 crore

Net profit of NHPC declined 16.28% to Rs 549.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 656.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.93% to Rs 1888.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2028.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 7.14% to Rs 3624.42 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3903.31 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 9.19% to Rs 9632.16 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 10607.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1888.142028.77 -7 9632.1610607.40 -9 OPM %46.8943.78 -50.5458.91 - PBDT1416.131202.55 18 6227.556451.74 -3 PBT1116.64898.26 24 5043.425237.07 -4 NP549.81656.73 -16 3624.423903.31 -7

