Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 28.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Phoenix Mills consolidated net profit rises 28.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 18 2024 | 9:51 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 79.13% to Rs 1305.95 crore

Net profit of Phoenix Mills rose 28.59% to Rs 326.73 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 254.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 79.13% to Rs 1305.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 729.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 17.66% to Rs 1099.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1334.96 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 50.76% to Rs 3977.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2638.35 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1305.95729.04 79 3977.692638.35 51 OPM %47.9959.08 -54.7357.57 - PBDT564.37359.29 57 1913.131294.05 48 PBT488.64294.33 66 1642.921066.24 54 NP326.73254.08 29 1099.211334.96 -18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Phoenix Mills Ltd Spurts 2.5%, S&amp;P BSE Realty Index index Rises 1.85%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 3.52%, S&amp;P BSE Realty Index index Gains 1.34%

Phoenix Mills Ltd Surges 2.94%

Barometers trade with minor cuts, Realty shares slides

Barometers pare all gains; Realty shares rises

GRP consolidated net profit rises 324.36% in the March 2024 quarter

Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit rises 78.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Universal Cables consolidated net profit rises 18.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Dharani Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.28 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Raghav Productivity Enhancers consolidated net profit rises 11.10% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 18 2024 | 9:26 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story