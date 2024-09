Vintage Coffee, a Wholly Owned Subsidiary (WOS) of Vintage Coffee & Beverages announced the grand opening of its first Premium CafLounge at Shop No. 2/3, Beverly Park, Sector No. 6, Nerul, Palm Beach Road, Navi Mumbai. This milestone event will also unveil Vintage Coffee's new e-commerce platform, allowing customers to conveniently access the company's elite products online.

