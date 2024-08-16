VIP Clothing standalone net profit declines 62.30% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.60% to Rs 50.12 crore

Net profit of VIP Clothing declined 62.30% to Rs 0.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 6.60% to Rs 50.12 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 53.66 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.50.1253.665.596.601.011.560.310.880.230.61

