Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 311.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 311.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 27.40% to Rs 39.99 crore

Net profit of Vipul Organics rose 311.54% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.40% to Rs 39.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.57% to Rs 3.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 150.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales39.9931.39 27 150.08133.93 12 OPM %7.8810.13 -7.808.71 - PBDT3.052.24 36 10.209.05 13 PBT1.560.53 194 4.622.73 69 NP1.070.26 312 3.341.86 80

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Vipul Organics soars after receiving environmental clearance for capacity expansion

Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 900.00% in the December 2023 quarter

Ami Organics Q4 PAT drops 4% YoY to Rs 260 cr

Vinati Organics invests Rs 58.05 cr in Veeral Organics

Vinati Organics invests further Rs 49.89 cr in Veeral Organics

US Dow falls 330 points ahead of inflation data

Aarti Inds appoints Suyog Kalyanji Kotecha as CEO

Stock alert: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Sunteck Realty, Subex, Hero MotoCorp

Indices poised to open lower

Venus Remedies consolidated net profit declines 4.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story