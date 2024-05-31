Vipul Organics consolidated net profit rises 311.54% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 27.40% to Rs 39.99 crore

Net profit of Vipul Organics rose 311.54% to Rs 1.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 27.40% to Rs 39.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.39 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 79.57% to Rs 3.34 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.86 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.06% to Rs 150.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 133.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

