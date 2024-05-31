Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Venus Remedies consolidated net profit declines 4.97% in the March 2024 quarter

Venus Remedies consolidated net profit declines 4.97% in the March 2024 quarter

May 31 2024
Sales rise 25.39% to Rs 195.16 crore

Net profit of Venus Remedies declined 4.97% to Rs 10.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.06 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.39% to Rs 195.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 155.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.27% to Rs 28.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 26.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.27% to Rs 601.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 555.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales195.16155.64 25 601.45555.51 8 OPM %9.9815.81 -9.9110.80 - PBDT23.3728.02 -17 71.0970.22 1 PBT17.4619.73 -12 44.6537.92 18 NP10.5111.06 -5 28.4926.56 7

First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:38 AM IST

